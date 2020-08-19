Netizens Slam Hindustani Bhau For His Abusive Video; Kubbra Sait & Kunal Kamra Demand Strict Action

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau was seen thrashing people who insult Hindu Gods. He also was seen talking about taking law in his own hands and not sparing anyone who disrespects God. The video, which hasn't gone down well with many netizens, has gone viral on social media. Kunal Kamra and Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait have raised concern and demanded strict action against him. Take a look at tweets!

Kubbra Sait wrote, "Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken?"

Kunal Kamra tweeted, "HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like "System side main" are an insult to our constitution..."

Here are some of the netizens, who raised concerns over Bhau's video!

@mohsinmech2: I have only one question for the people who are in support of Hindustani bhau: Can they watch his videos in with their family members? I am sure most of the people will answer no then what is the reason to popularize him so much.

@Sharry2020: Very shameful thoughts from #hindustanibhau Arrest him immediately,We love our Hindu Gods and Religion but not in this way.

Supriya Sinha: Do you promote these kind of violence instigators? @instagram He has openly called for violence.. Take down their account He is a big shame for the entire society. #hindustanibhau.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Hindustani Bhau Reveals He's Getting Calls From 'BIG' People After He Filed Case Against Ekta Kapoor

Also Read: Hindustani Bhau Issues An Ultimatum To Hamari Bahu Silk's Producers To Clear Dues In 10 Days