Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant & YouTuber Hindustani Bhau Arrested

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer Hindustani Bhau landed in trouble yet again! The YouTuber, whose original name is Vikas Fhatak, has been arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 1) for instigating students to protest in Dharavi on Monday (January 31), against offline exams for classes 10 and 12 in the view of the pandemic.

According to HT report, the students on Monday protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online exams amid the pandemic. The protest was massive, leading to baton charge by police. The police said that in Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses.



In the video uploaded on January 24, Hindustani Bhau said, "In these two years, many people died because of COVID. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why take offline exams of the students."

He further added, "Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan (Cancel the exams. Do not play with children's lives or else there will be another movement/agitation)." The video had over two Lakh views till Tuesday.

ANI tweeted, "Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others."

The thread to the tweet read, "'Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act."