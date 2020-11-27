Kaatelal & Sons Review: Story Of Two Sisters Who Believe In ‘Dreams Know No Gender’

Many of us, especially girls, have grown up listening to people say that girls cannot dream 'big'! For them, Kaatelal & Sons is inspirational as it proves that dreams know no gender. SAB TV's Kaatelal & Sons is a touching story of two sisters from Rohtak, that inspires every girl not only to dream, but also to fulfill it.

The show stars veteran actor Ashok Lokhande, and Megha Chakraborty and Jiya Shankar, who play the roles of Dharampal, Garima and Susheela, respectively. While Susheela is bold and loves boxing, Garima is opposite to her.

Dharampal believes that girls are meant to run houses and not for running businesses, at least not a salon. He believes that his ancestral shop is aptly named 'Kaatelal & Sons' and cannot be passed on to his daughters, as girls are not meant to pursue such a profession. But his daughters are adamant on owning the salon and taking up the business. When the time comes, where the patriarch is in dire health complications and financial concerns arise, his daughters take charge but in disguise, leaving gender typecast aside and aspire to achieve their dream of becoming capable hairdressers and running their family business.

The show is produced by Contiloe Pictures and also features Paras Arora, Ankit Mohan, Deepak Tokas, Manoj Goyal and others in the main roles. All characters have done justice to their roles. Apart from the concept of the show, the Haryanavi accent is something new for the audiences. Till now, the show has impressed the viewers. It has to be seen if the makers manage to keep the audiences hooked to the show in future as well.

Kaatelal & Sons airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV at 7.30 pm.

