New TV Shows 2020: Anupamaa, Barrister Babu, India's Best Dancer & Others That Made It To TRP Chart

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi's new show Anupamaa that stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat, was launched on July 13, 2020. The show has been topping the TRP chart since the past few weeks.

Barrister Babu

Shashi Sumeet Productions' Barrister Babu, which stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, was premiered on February 11. It has been getting good ratings. However, it is on and off the TRP chart (top 5 slot).

India’s Best Dancer

The popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer that was judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, was launched on July 18. The show ended recently (November 22) and Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh bagged the trophy. It was getting good ratings. However, it was on and off the TRP chart (top 5 slot).

Shows That Are Getting Decent TRPs: SNS 2 & GHKKPM

Saath Nibhana Saathiya that stars Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain in the lead roles, was premiered on October 19, 2020. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was launched on October 5, 2020. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. In the initial two weeks the show grabbed a spot in top five. The shows are currently getting decent TRPs.

Bigg Boss 14 & Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 were two much-awaited shows of the year. Going by the previous seasons, the current seasons were supposed to do well. Although the hype around the show is decent, they are still struggling to grab top five spots. Both the shows are getting decent TRPs. While Bigg Boss 14 was launched on October 3, KBC 12 was premiered on September 28.

Naagin 5 & Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Naagin 5 was launched by Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar and the current cast includes Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Although the show created huge hype, it has been getting just decent TRPs. The same with Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, which stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles. The show has impressed the audiences but hasn't made it to top 5 of the BARC chart. While IMM 2 was launched on 13 July, Naagin 5 was launched on August 9.