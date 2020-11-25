New TV Shows 2020: Anupamaa, Barrister Babu, India's Best Dancer & Others That Made It To TRP Chart
Just like every year, this year too many shows like Akbar Ka Bal... Birbal, Anupamaa, Barrister Babu, Gangs of Filmistaan, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 were released! While a few shows impressed the audiences, only a few of them made it to the TRP chart. Take a look at a few new shows of 2020 which grabbed viewers' attention as well as managed to make it to the TRP charts.
Anupamaa
Rajan Shahi's new show Anupamaa that stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat, was launched on July 13, 2020. The show has been topping the TRP chart since the past few weeks.
Barrister Babu
Shashi Sumeet Productions' Barrister Babu, which stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, was premiered on February 11. It has been getting good ratings. However, it is on and off the TRP chart (top 5 slot).
India’s Best Dancer
The popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer that was judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, was launched on July 18. The show ended recently (November 22) and Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh bagged the trophy. It was getting good ratings. However, it was on and off the TRP chart (top 5 slot).
Shows That Are Getting Decent TRPs: SNS 2 & GHKKPM
Saath Nibhana Saathiya that stars Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain in the lead roles, was premiered on October 19, 2020. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was launched on October 5, 2020. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. In the initial two weeks the show grabbed a spot in top five. The shows are currently getting decent TRPs.
Bigg Boss 14 & Kaun Banega Crorepati 12
Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 were two much-awaited shows of the year. Going by the previous seasons, the current seasons were supposed to do well. Although the hype around the show is decent, they are still struggling to grab top five spots. Both the shows are getting decent TRPs. While Bigg Boss 14 was launched on October 3, KBC 12 was premiered on September 28.
Naagin 5 & Ishq Mein Marjawan 2
Naagin 5 was launched by Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar and the current cast includes Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Although the show created huge hype, it has been getting just decent TRPs. The same with Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, which stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles. The show has impressed the audiences but hasn't made it to top 5 of the BARC chart. While IMM 2 was launched on 13 July, Naagin 5 was launched on August 9.
Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Win Big
Also Read: Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Sidharth Shukla & Others Bag Awards