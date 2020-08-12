Kamya Panjabi To Keep Akhand Jyot For Sanjay Dutt's Speedy Recovery

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi is quite active on social media. Recently, she hit the headlines for supporting 'Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput' movement. Now, the actress has commented on Sanjay Dutt's news. Many must be aware that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer, which has left many celebrities and fans in shock! Many celebrities, including Kamya, took to social media to wish the Munna Bhai actor, a speedy recovery. She recalled her fan girl moment with Sanjay Dutt and revealed that she will keep 'Akhand Jyot' for his speedy recovery.

Kamya tweeted, "I will pray 2my Bappa 💔 dis yr Ganesh sthapna will be filled wit prayers 4 r Baba..i will hav akhand jyot 4u...pls pls stay strong n get well real soon....u r my fav since i was 10,u remember i had met u at mehboob studio n gifted u a zippo..i m dat same crazy girl @duttsanjay."

She further wrote, "Pls pls pls pray 🙏🏻 prathna meh bahot shakti hoti hai Pray for @duttsanjay speedy recovery 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Bappa saath dena 🙏🏻 #SanjayDutt" and "KAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH 👊🏼😇 May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too Red heart🙏🏻 Praying for ur speedy recovery 😇🙏🏻🤗@duttsanjay."

Saket Bhosale too shared a picture and wrote, "𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐮 𝐒𝐢𝐫 🙏♥️ 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 S𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫💪 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙮 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 ❤️🙏 𝙇𝙤𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚 ❤️😘 𝙍𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨."

Recently, Sanjay Dutt had shared a note that read, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" His wife Maanyata Dutt, who is in Dubai since the lockdown, also released an official statement and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 10: Shubhangi Atre, Deepika Singh, Mona Singh, Kamya & Their Partners Approached?

Also Read: Kamya Panjabi Reacts To Sanjay Raut's Remark On Sushant's Father's Alleged Second Marriage