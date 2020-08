Kamya Panjabi To Keep Akhand Jyot For Sanjay Dutt's Speedy Recovery

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi is quite active on social media. Recently, she hit the headlines for supporting 'Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput' movement. Now, the actress has commented on Sanjay Dutt's news. Many must be aware that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer, which has left many celebrities and fans in shock! Many celebrities, including Kamya, took to social media to wish the Munna Bhai actor, a speedy recovery. She recalled her fan girl moment with Sanjay Dutt and revealed that she will keep 'Akhand Jyot' for his speedy recovery.

Kamya tweeted, "I will pray 2my Bappa ๐Ÿ’” dis yr Ganesh sthapna will be filled wit prayers 4 r Baba..i will hav akhand jyot 4u...pls pls stay strong n get well real soon....u r my fav since i was 10,u remember i had met u at mehboob studio n gifted u a zippo..i m dat same crazy girl @duttsanjay."

She further wrote, "Pls pls pls pray ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป prathna meh bahot shakti hoti hai Pray for @duttsanjay speedy recovery ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป Bappa saath dena ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป #SanjayDutt" and "KAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ˜‡ May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too Red heart๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป Praying for ur speedy recovery ๐Ÿ˜‡๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป๐Ÿค—@duttsanjay."

Saket Bhosale too shared a picture and wrote, "๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐จ๐จ๐ง ๐’๐š๐ง๐ฃ๐ฎ ๐’๐ข๐ซ ๐Ÿ™♥๏ธ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž S๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ’ช ๐™‹๐™ง๐™–๐™ฎ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™ฎ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง ๐™Ž๐™ฅ๐™š๐™š๐™™๐™ฎ ๐™๐™š๐™˜๐™ค๐™ซ๐™š๐™ง๐™ฎ โค๏ธ๐Ÿ™ ๐™‡๐™ค๐™ฉ๐™จ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™‡๐™ค๐™ซ๐™š โค๏ธ๐Ÿ˜˜ ๐™๐™š๐™œ๐™–๐™ง๐™™๐™จ."

Recently, Sanjay Dutt had shared a note that read, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" His wife Maanyata Dutt, who is in Dubai since the lockdown, also released an official statement and thanked everyone for their wishes.

