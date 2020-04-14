Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor And Others Make Anita Hassanandani’s Birthday Special; Find Out How!

Due to the outbreak and spread of Novel Coronavirus, many things in all our lives have changed. Celebrities are not free from this either, as many are forced to celebrate their birthdays at home, while practising social distancing.

Today, April 14, the gorgeous actress Anita Hassanandani turned a year older and she too had to settle for a birthday spent at home. But her friends Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Pearl V Puri and others did not let her birthday go by without doing something special for her!

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ekta, Karan, Krystle and Pearl celebrated Anita's special day via video conference call. The sweet friends that they are, they sang 'Happy Birthday' as Anita cut a cake in her house, and wished her a great day and an even greater year.

Karan even took to his Instagram handle to wish Anita. Sharing a cute image of his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my maddest friend @anitahassanandani who i love madly ❤️. The #Photo is #Old ... our #Relationship is #Older ... and #Bond is the #Oldest But our #Friendship is the #Strongest Love you Taashu ?❤️? ..... mwah ...!" (sic).

It looks like nothing can dampen the spirits of our favourite TV celebrities, as they spread love and joy amidst the crisis.

Anita is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural dramaNaagin 4, playing the role of Vishaka. She stars alongside Rashami Desai, Vijayendra Kumeria, Nia Sharma.

