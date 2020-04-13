COVID-19 Lockdown: Colors TV To Re-Telecast Balika Vadhu And Season 1 Of Naagin Starring Mouni Roy

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, almost all leading entertainment channels have announced the return of their most popular and iconic shows to enthrall the viewers during these testing times. And now, Colors TV has decided to add two more shows to its roaster of re-runs, its biggest blockbusters namely Balika Vadhu and Naagin Season 1.

Balika Vadhu starring Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Surekha Sikri, Anoop Soni, Smita Bansal, Neha Marda amongst others has started airing from today at 6 pm from Monday to Friday. Regarded as the game-changer of Indian TV in the late ’00s, the drama series dealt with the serious subject of child marriage. The iconic show ran for more than 8 years (2008-2016) and will always be remembered for its outstanding performances, direction, and story-telling.

Avika Gor who played the underage bride, Aanandi took to social media to share a video message for her fans. The actress spoke about her memories from Balika Vadhu and added that she is going to laugh a lot looking at her herself.

In the same vein, it’s raining good news for all the Naagin and Mouni Roy fans as the first season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller is all set to re-air at 9 pm on weekdays. The first season of the super successful franchise also features Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in the lead roles.

Sudha Chandran who was an integral part of the show took to social media to share a happy post about Naagin’s return. She added a picture of her character Yamini and wrote, “Hey guyz.pl watch NAAGIN season 1....from tday 9pm....only on COLORS.. Ur yamini is back to enthral u all again....” (sic).

