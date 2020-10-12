Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Wardrobe Undergoes Change To Minimize Physical Contact

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he has been shooting longer schedules of almost 15 hours a day for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The entire to complete an episode is now taking longer due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, the megastar has said that he is more than happy to do it and enjoys his work thoroughly.

And now, Big B’s stylist-designer Priya Patil has revealed that his wardrobe for KBC this year underwent a massive change. In an interview with Mid-Day, the stylist revealed that they avoided tie knots as it would require constant touching and fixing. Priya said, "Considering we are practising physical distancing, we have introduced brooches and collar pins instead. They can be easily sanitised as well."

She then explained the protocol that’s followed in the delivery of the final outfits that are tailor-made for Bachchan. She said, "Once the outfits are tailored, we ensure minimum physical contact. When they are brought to the set at Film City, they are sprayed with disinfectants before being dispatched to his vanity van." Patil added that the delivery personal dropping the outfits is supposed to wear a hazmat suit and take all precautions.

She shared that her team earlier used to source fabric and buttons from Italy and the UK. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, they have been locally sourcing materials required this year.

Priya Patil concluded by stating that Mr Bachchan is the easiest star to work with. "He (Big B) embraces unusual silhouettes, so he is the easiest star to work with. There are times when I wonder if a particular piece will look appealing, but when Mr Bachchan wears it, the outfit comes alive because of his charisma and personality."

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Contestant Surprises Amitabh Bachchan; Riteish Deshmukh Talks About Organ Donation

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi Overwhelmed As Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question About Her