Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Kiara Advani Fan Carries Her Picture On KBC Hot Seat, Attempts Rs 1 Crore Question!

The most popular quiz show on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12 witnessed a contestant who wishes to marry Bollywood's leading diva Kiara Advani. The promo of KBC 12's upcoming episode on Sony Entertainment Television features the contestant expressing his desire to marry Kiara Advani when asked by host Amitabh Bachchan if he's her fan. The contestant has a wall full of Kiara Advani's pictures at home, and as he attempts to win at KBC, he carries Kiara's picture in his pocket, believing her to be his lucky mascot.

With her mass appeal and back to back successes, Kiara Advani has amassed a huge fan base not just in the metropolitan areas but also amongst the Heartlands of India.

After making her debut with the performance-oriented Fugly, Kiara Advani created a niche for herself with the blockbuster success of MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh further elevated the fame of the actress. With back to back impactful performances in Guilty and Good Newzz, Kiara Advani became one of the most popular and loved names of the nation.

This KBC 12 contestant goes on to win Rs 50 lakh on the quiz show! The promo shows him attempting the Rs 1 crore question. Looks like Kiara Advani has turned out to be his lucky charm, after all!

