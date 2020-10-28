Kangana Ranaut On Malvi Malhotra's Stabbing Incident: This Is What Happens To Small Town Strugglers
Kangana Ranaut has offered support to TV actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed by a man for allegedly turning down his marriage proposal. Malvi made her debut on small screen with the TV show Udaan. She also acted in a few Tamil films.
Kangana Ranaut Slams The Attack On Actress Malvi Malhotra
The Manikarnika star took to her Twitter page and wrote, "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don't have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?"
Kangana Ranaut Extends Her Support To Malvi Malhotra
In another tweet, Kangana tagged National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma in her tweet and wrote, "Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith."
Earlier, Malvi Had Asked For Kangana's Help
The actress, who hails from Kangana's hometown, had told the reporters, "I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn't expected it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice."
Malvi is currently admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. As per a Zee News report, her local guardian Atul Patel, said that she has suffered injuries on both hands and stomach. He further added that she is out of danger and will be undergoing plastic surgery soon.
