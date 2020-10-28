Kangana Ranaut On Malvi Malhotra's Stabbing Incident: This Is What Happens To Small Town Strugglers

Kangana Ranaut Slams The Attack On Actress Malvi Malhotra

The Manikarnika star took to her Twitter page and wrote, "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don't have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?"

Kangana Ranaut Extends Her Support To Malvi Malhotra

In another tweet, Kangana tagged National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma in her tweet and wrote, "Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith."

Earlier, Malvi Had Asked For Kangana's Help

The actress, who hails from Kangana's hometown, had told the reporters, "I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn't expected it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice."