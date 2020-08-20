Parth Samthaan And Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 To Go Off Air?

Of late, Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is creating huge buzz. Recently, there were reports that Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu, has decided to quit the show as he wants to focus on his health and future projects. There are also reports that he has become insecure after Karan Patel's entry, as the focus of the show is now on Mr Bajaj and Prerna. Reports suggested that the makers are upset with Parth's behaviour, which they feel is unprofessional. However, they are trying to convince him.

Apparently, a few popular actors like Harshad Chopda, Barun Sobti, Vivek Dahiya, Pearl V Puri and Vijayendra Kumeria are being considered for Parth's role. As per a Pinkvilla report, it is said that if the makers do not find a suitable replacement, they might have to pull the plug off on the show!

Earlier, there were reports that even Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna, is planning to quit the show to focus on future prospects. But the actress refuted the reports saying that as of now, she is a part of the show. Another actor, Sahil Anand, who plays the role of Anupam, might also exit the show.

For the uninitiated, Karan Singh Grover quit the show due to the pandemic and he was replaced by Karan Patel. Earlier, Hina Khan, who played Komolika exited the show due to her other commitments, and was replaced by Aamna Sharif.

Well, we hope things get sorted and the show doesn't go off air, as many might miss it! What do you have to say about this? Hit the comment box to share your views.

