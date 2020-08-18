KZK 2 Makers Upset With Parth Samthaan's Unprofessional Behaviour? Is Erica Fernandes Quitting?

Is Parth Samthaan Insecure?

As per India.com report, "Parth has got a bigger project and with the entry of Karan Patel in the show, his plot has been sidelined. Earlier, the story revolved around Anurag and Prerna but now it has been focusing on Mr Bajaj and Prerna, which has left him insecure. Also, Parth is not ready to play the role of a father of a 10-year-old in the show. His salary is also one of the reasons for his decision."

Pearl V Puri NOT Replacing Parth

Also, a few reports that suggested Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri is replacing Parth in the show, is just a rumour as the makers are still trying to convince Parth to stay back.

Erica Fernandes Planning To Quit Kasautii?

There were also reports that Erica Fernandes is also planning to quit the show for better prospects. It has to be recalled that Erica had recently resumed shooting on the sets and had moved out of her family house as she was concerned about her family. She had said that she doesn't want to take any risks as her father has had four heart attacks, while her mother has a history of TB.

Divyanka Tripathi NOT Replacing Erica

It was said that Divyanka Tripathi Dahi will be replacing Erica as Prerna. However, Divyanka took to her Instagram story and clarified that it's just a rumour. The actress wrote, "DTD as Prerna in KZK? It's a rumour! (Just clearing the air for those who care)."

Erica Clarifies…

Apparently, makers are upset with Parth's unprofessional behaviour, and are apparently negotiating with the actor. On the other hand, Erica clarified that she is not quitting the show. She told TOI, "I am currently very much a part of Kasauti..."

Makers Unhappy With Parth’s Behaviour!

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The channel is unhappy with Parth's recent behaviour, which they feel is unprofessional. However, the production house wants him to continue on the show, and meetings are on in this regard. They are negotiating, but it seems like Parth wants to move on."

Barun, Zain & Harshad Considered For Parth’s Role!

Meanwhile, if Parth decides to move on, the makers have apparently shortlisted a few actors for his role and the list includes Barun Sobti, Zain Imam, Aashim Gulati, Harshad Chopda, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Pearl V Puri.