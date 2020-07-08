Payal Rohatgi Blames Liberals & Extremists For Her Twitter Account Suspension, Seeks Help From Fans

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has managed to stay in news with her controversial tweets and statements. However, the popular microblogging site has suspended her account and the actress is extremely distressed with the move. She has revealed to her fans and followers in a video that Twitter has deleted her account without providing a reason or any official email whatsoever.

Payal then went on to tell her fandom to figure out the reason themselves whilst insinuating that the platform is handled by 'liberals and extremists’ who are the reason behind her cancellation.

In her video, Payal said, "No reason has been given, no e-mail has been sent on my official e-mail id and my account has been suspended. I don't know what the reason is. It is for all of you'll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word for anyone. I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Hence, I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to everyone." Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, she also has shared the screenshots of the message that state that her account had been suspended.

