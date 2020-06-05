Post Lockdown, Will Child Artists Be Allowed To Shoot? Tanmay, Sumaiya & Kevina's Parents Respond!

The shooting of television shows will commence soon. Both makers and the channels are planning ways to begin the shoot. Due to the pandemic, a set of guidelines have been issued by the officials as dos and don'ts, which includes minimum cast on the sets and sanitisation of the sets before and after the shoot. There is also another guideline, that suggests that senior citizens above 65 years of age and kids are recommended to stay indoors, which has created confusion! Will child artists not be allowed to shoot on the sets?

There are many shows in which child artists play important roles. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Sumaiya Khan (Prerna and Anurag's daughter), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Tanmay Rishi (Kairav) and Choti Sarrdaarni's Kevina Tak (Param) are a few examples. When Tellychakkar asked the kids' parents, here's how they responded!

Sumaiya's mother Farzana told the portal, "I didn't hear anything like that. In fact, we got a call from the production house and they informed us that the shoot shall begin soon". She added, "If the production house is taking proper precautions, I'm fine with my daughter shooting for the project."

Tanmay's father and Kevina's mother too echoed the same. Tanmay's father Rishi Shah said, "We haven't got any such information from the production house. We would decide on the same after hearing from them. We haven't really thought about the same. It's too early to comment."

On the other hand, Kevina's mother Shubham said that since Kevina plays an important role in Choti Sarrdaarni and the production house convinced them that they will be taking precautionary measures on the sets, they won't stop her (Kevina) from shooting as, the show has been doing quite well.

Do you think child artists should be allowed to shoot, if precautionary measures are taken? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Barrister Babu: Devoleena Bhattacharjee NOT Replacing Aurra Bhatnagar!

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni: Simran Sachdeva Is NOT Quitting The Show; Says Everything Is Sorted!