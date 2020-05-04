Ramayan To Air On Star Plus, Mahabharat On Colors TV From Today; Fans Call Channels TRP Hungry!
The re-run of old shows, especially the mythological shows of Doordarshan, Ramayan and Mahabharat have been keeping the viewers hooked to the television during the lockdown. This has proved successful for the channel, and looks like the big channels are cashing in on the same as Star Plus and Colors TV have decided to re-run Ramayan and Mahabharat on their channels from today! While Colors TV will be airing BR Chopra's Mahabharat at 7 pm, Ramayan will be aired at 7.30 pm on Star Plus.
While a few are happy as they will get to watch the iconic show again, many called the channels 'TRP hungry' as they decided to re-run the shows after Doordarshan did! A few viewers even asked the channels to change the timings of the show for two reasons- Firstly, because both the shows will clash; secondly, DD Bharti is airing Mahabharat at the same time and fans do not want timings to be clashed. Take a look at a few fans' comments!
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan On Star Plus: Fans Call The Channel TRP Hungry!
Shrenal_11_11_: Ain't big producers helping you 🤣🤣🤣 that you want to show some Good on your channel, Someone else work , Hungry for trp!
Mr_sahil_37: Sab Trp ka Khel hai Babubhai ya . But chalo ek Baar aur Ramayan dekhne Ko millegaa 🙏
Fans Ask Not To Stop Mahabharat
Varsha_honey_036: Then what about mahabharat . Please don't stop telecasting it. I live it so much.
Jaya__pandey__: What about MAHABHART then ?? You guys are already cutting scenes and now you will suddenly end the show ??? Please Mahabharat is already loved by everyone out there . Or else just telecatse RAMAYAN only for 30 mins :/
They Ask Star Plus To Change Timeslot
Swabhavna: No please don't keep it at 7:30. It will clash with dd national's Mahabharat. Please keep it at prime time. Please 🙏🙏
Vinodrameshchousalkar: Please change the time on 9pm play please please.
BR Chopra's Mahabharat On Colors TV: Channel Airing Mahabharat For TRP!
Joanshashi: Koi Nahi dekhne vala ek bar Dekha liya bas sub TRP ke liye ho raha😂😂😂
Swathi Bhattar: Lol .....trp bhi original Mahabharat se hi paani hei inhe....
Anang Gupta: Trp ke liye dusre channel ka serial chala sakte ho par big boss nhi. Koi nhi dekhega already dekh chuke Mahabharat.
Ramayan & Mahabharat Time Clash!
loveshubh: Sir plz change the timing.... Ramayana and mahabharata both are epic... Plz don't telecast it at same time.
Jayant patra: Already dd bharati mein same mahabharat dekh rhe hai. Same timing mein.
Ruchi: Bad timing. People already watching same mahabharat on DD National. You should change time.
Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Ramayan & Mahabharat Rule TRP Chart; Sony TV & Star Plus Enter Top 5 Slot
Also Read: Ramayan Fans Get Emotional after Channel Airs Last Episode; Amul Celebrates Show's Successful Re-Run