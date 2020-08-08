Sameer Sharma Death: Samir Soni Says He Kept Crying The Whole Day; Reveals Sameer Was Crazy Genius

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma's death has left the entertainment industry in shock. The late actor's close friend, Samir Soni was also in a state of shock, when he got to know about his death. He revealed to BT that he kept crying the whole day after he heard about the tragic news. He also revealed that Sameer was a crazy genius. The actor added that he was very creative and intelligent, and was passionate about music. He revealed that Sameer wouldn't sleep for days if he was composing something.

Samir was quoted by BT as saying, "He was very creative and intelligent, and over the years, we have had some interesting conversations. He was passionate about music and wouldn't sleep for days if he was composing something. He also wrote poetry, and he used to share his music and poems with me."

The actor recalled their first meet on the sets of TV show, Dil Kya Chahta Hai and said that though they became friends almost instantly, they lost touch over the years. He added that it's only in 2019 that they reconnected again.

He further said, "Like I said, he was a crazy genius and he had his highs and lows. As a friend, I have always supported him, whenever he needed me. He was a great guy and a gentleman in the true sense."

Samir met Sameer last week, the former revealed, "In June, he had borrowed my car to go to Pune. Unfortunately, he met with an accident on the way, but did not inform me. A few days later, the police informed me that they had found my car by the side of the road. However, when I asked Samir about it, he denied meeting with an accident. I didn't prod him further. Almost a month passed and I started feeling that all was not well with him. So, last week, I visited him at his Malad residence. That's when he apologised for the accident, and I told him that it was okay. Since he was not feeling well that day, I left within a few minutes. And then, a few days later, I hear that he has hanged himself in his flat! I kept crying all day after I heard the news. I still can't believe that he has gone from our lives. I just wish he had reached out to someone if he was going through personal issues."

The actor also shared Sameer Sharma's picture and captioned it, "RIP Buddy I know you're watching. I know you are. ❤️ @samir5d #ripsamirsharma."

