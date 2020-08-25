Tujhse Hai Raabta: Reem Shaikh Quits The Show; Says She Has Taken This Decision With A Heavy Heart

Many actors have been quitting shows, the pandemic being the main reason, a few actors are exiting the show for better prospects. After Saumya Tandon quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Parth Samthaan leaving Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2, surprisingly, Reem Shaikh has quit Tujhse Hai Raabta due to personal reasons. The actress revealed that she had to take this decision with a very heavy heart.

Reem was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me."

She further added, "I just felt that this is the right time for me to challenge myself as an artist and experiment. I am very passionate about my work and hope good work finds me again. Nonetheless, I have been blessed with the best cast and it was not an easy decision, for sure."

Reem shares great bond with her co-stars, especially with Sehban Azim, who plays the role of Malhar. Even during the lockdown, her co-stars remained in contact through video calls.

It has to be recalled that recently, the show took a five-year leap, post which the actress was seen playing the role of an IAS officer. It has to be seen how the makers will manage without the actress as Kalyani and Malhar's jodi is loved by the audiences.

