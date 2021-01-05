Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega To Go Off Air; Rashmi Gupta Is Shocked And Heartbroken

Many shows including Naagin 4 and Patiala Babes went off air due to the pandemic. The latest to join the list is Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show which premiered in September 2018, will be going off air by the end of this month. Apparently, the cast and crew's last date of shooting will be January 15 or 16, 2021, and the last telecast of the show will be in the last week of January. Rashmi Gupta, who has been the show since 2018, was shocked and heartbroken when she got to know about the show going off-air.

She revealed to TOI that before their show, she thought Tujhse Hai Raabta would be going off air. The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We thought that before us, Tujhse Hai Raabta would go off air and then it would be our number and thus we were a bit mentally prepared but a few days ago we got to know that it would be us. I have given three years of my life to this show and it's like family to me. I have been a part of this show since day one and the bond I have with the actors who were a part of the show before and after the leap will always remain special."

The actress was playing the negative role in the show and she said that she would look forward to doing negative roles. She added that she enjoys doing these types of roles.

Rashmi further added, "I will start auditioning now and I want to explore the area of negative more. I enjoy doing these types of roles and I think I get a lot of freedom too to perform. This show has given me so much in terms of experience and growth and I am equally excited to use them in my future endeavours."

