Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra AKA Paritosh Says ‘People Are Abusing Me’

Aashish Mehrotra, who is currently playing the role of Paritosh Shah in Star Plus' popular show, Anupamaa, has been receiving negative comments from the viewers for his character. Let us tell you, his character is currently showing disappointment over his mother Anupamaa's decision of working with his college mate Anuj Kapadia. Anupamaa's ex-husband Vanraj Shah instigates Paritosh against his mother.

Well, in one of the scenes, Paritosh also says that mothers never have friends and he will never let them work together. Well, ever since the plot took a big twist, fans started hating Paritosh's character for his regressive thinking. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Aashish Mehrotra was asked about viewers' reactions to his character.

The handsome hunk Aashish Mehrotra said, "People are abusing me (laughs). People who've known me for who I'm, who' followed me throughout are also upset with Paritosh. They've stated that I shouldn't create obstacles for Anupamaa-Anuj and should not misbehave with Anupamaa. Some people have also suggested me, to speak to the makers and change my character so that Paritosh has a more positive approach."

Interestingly, Aashish Mehrotra is enjoying the response he is getting for his character. He feels that he is doing full justice with his character. Contrary to his character, when asked about his opinion on a woman finding love in the 40s, the actor said, "I personally feel there shouldn't be a problem for a woman giving love another chance at 40 because I feel love comes in people's life irrespective of their age and situations. It's no harm in it and one shouldn't think about the societal pressures when it comes to accepting love."

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch and others in key roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs at 10 pm.