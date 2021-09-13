Anupamaa SPOILER: Anuj Recalls Painful Incidents From The Past; Rakhi Instigates Vanraj Against Anupamaa-Anuj

Anupamaa's upcoming episode will give fans a roller coaster ride of emotions. The episode starts with Anupamaa giving a befitting reply to Vanraj and Kavya, who taunt her for her presentation in Anuj Kapadia's office. Later, Kavya tries to manipulate Baa against Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia recalls all the incidents that happened in the past before Anupamaa's marriage with Vanraj. He gets emotional and says that he still loves Anupamaa, but can't express his feelings to her as she doesn't need a man in her life to support her. Anuj feels that Anupamaa is independent and strong. She knows how to face problems.

Moreover, Samar and Nandini resolve their misunderstandings and come together with all the happiness. Anupamaa gets very happy on seeing them together. Anupamaa advises the lovebirds to stay strong and asks them to trust each other. Later, Mama ji tells Anupamaa that their café's power supply disrupts. She gets worried and uses her trick to serve hot food to the customers with the help of chulah.

Interestingly, Anuj Kapadia pays a surprise visit to Anupamaa in her café. She calls him 'Shayar Kapadia'. This comment leaves Anuj in splits. On the other hand, Vanraj gets angry at seeing Anuj and Anupamaa's bond. At that time, Rakhi Dave instigates Vanraj over Anupamaa and Vanraj's closeness. Anupamaa serves food to Anuj Kapadia.

Later, Rakhi tries to impress Anuj Kapadia. She informs him that she had met him in Chicago during a business conference. However, Anuj doesn't remember her. She tries hard to make him remember but fails. Later, Anuj asks Anupamaa to show her dance academy, but Paritosh gets miffed and stops her.

In the upcoming episode, Paritosh argues with Anuj Kapadia and asks him to maintain distance from his mother. Later, Anuj Kapadia gives him a befitting reply and threatens to cancel the deal of their workshop and café.