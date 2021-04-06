Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Receives Sweet Birthday Surprise From Her Family While In Quarantine

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is currently under home quarantine. The actress tested positive for COVID-19 recently and had informed her fans about the same on her social media account. Since contracting the dreaded virus, Rupali has been spending her days away from her family in quarantine.

However, the actress celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday (April 5) and on the special occasion, her family organised a surprise for her. Rupali shared a sneak peek of the sweet gesture in a video captured by her from her room window.

The video features Rupali’s husband, brother and her son standing outside the gate and cutting a cake in the open. An overwhelmed Rupali penned a note for them on her social media. She wrote, “When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine awwwwwwwwwww. Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake THU THU THU thank u @abhishake_pai child @j.p.malhotra Soon we shall all celebrate together.”

The actress also asked fans to ignore her scary laughter. She then gave an update about her Day 4 in quarantine whilst mentioning that she can’t smell anything anymore. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, after Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi and actor Aashish Malhotra and Sudhanshu Pandey have also tested positive for Coronavirus recently. Ganguly, who tested positive on Thursday, had shared her diagnosis on social media by writing, “This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. “Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family.”

ALSO READ: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19; Ashish Mehrotra Is In Home Quarantine: Report

ALSO READ: Latest TRP Ratings: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Returns; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Out Of Top 5