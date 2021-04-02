Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19; Ashish Mehrotra Is In Home Quarantine: Report

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. Especially, the positive cases are rising at a higher rate in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Since a few days, many TV actors have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and following the same pattern, Anupamaa's lead actress Rupali Ganguly has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Times of India report, a couple of more people from Anupamaa's cast and crew along with Rupali have also contracted Coronavirus. Notably, the report further suggests that Ashish Mehrotra, who plays Rupali's elder son Paritosh, has been missing from the sets of the show for the past few days. The leading daily confirmed that he was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and he has isolated himself at home. Let us tell you that Rupali Ganguly has not yet confirmed the same.

In February, Rupali Ganguly's on-screen younger son from Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat had tested positive for Coronavirus. He was on a two-week break, hence, his scenes with co-star Anagha Bhosle were also cancelled. Notably, the actor lost his father a few days ago due to cardiac arrest. Apart from that, the show was in the news when reports stated that Ram Kapoor will be entering Anupamaa. Well, fans had got very excited after the news came out, but the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor rubbished the reports, and revealed that he was not even approached for the same.

Talking about Anupamaa, it is one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television right now. Produced by Rajan Shahi, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Tassnim Sheikh, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch and others in pivotal roles.

