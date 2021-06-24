Anupamaa's Ashish On Rumours Of Rift Between Rupali-Sudhanshu: We Are Not In A State To Get Into Cold Wars

Anupamaa is one of the popular shows on television and the top show on TRP chart. Of late, the show has been in the news regarding the cold war between the lead actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. However, Sudhanshu and Madalsa Sharma had rubbished the reports, and now, Ashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Paritosh in the show, has reacted to the rumours.

Ashish told India-Forum that initially, he had a good laugh about it. He also revealed that the team is so busy because of COVID situation that they do not have time to think about cold wars or groupisms.



He said, "I believe even after knowing that it's a rumour, the audience love reading such gossips. I would like to state that nothing of this sort is happening. We're all great with each other. Lately, times were extremely tough for the entire cast of the show as one after another, many actors tested COVID positive, and hence even after testing negative, we're all on the road to complete recovery."

Ashish added, "Also, after returning from Silvassa schedule, all of us are taking the vaccine and some are also facing the side-effects including me. So, basically, we're all not in the mental state to indulge in petty politics, cold wars or groupism. Each one of us, is struggling to get back to the normalcy. So, yes, I would request all the fans to not pay heed to such updates."

For the uninitiated, there were rumours that two groups have been formed on the sets- Rupali, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne on one group, Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosle in other group. Sudhashu had shared a promo of the show on his Instagram in which he did not tag Rupali in it, which led to further gossip.

Sudhanshu had clarified that he and Rupali are good friends and co-stars and added that nothing is wrong between them.