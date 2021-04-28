Anushka Sen Confirms Her Participation In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Reveals How She Is Preparing For The Show

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Many popular names are doing the rounds regarding participation and recently, a tentative list was revealed. Anushka Sen, who is one among the list, has now confirmed her participation in Rohit Shetty's show.

In the recently interview with TOI, the Apna Time Bhi Aayega actress revealed how she bagged the show and how she is preparing for the show.

The actress said, "Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn't know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show."

About how she is preparing for the show, she said, "Since it's not safe to step outside, I have started exercising at home. I am doing some core exercises and also building up my stamina. I have changed my diet and I am sticking to healthy food. It's all about mentally preparing yourself and that's what I am doing. I'm going with the flow for now and gearing up for the challenges that I would face there."

The 18-year-old is glad to bag the show and revealed that this is the only TV show that she loves watching. She feels as an actor, getting such a show is a good opportunity. She added that with this show, people will get to see a different side of her and above all she is going there for the experience.