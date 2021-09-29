Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised Due To Weakness And Low Blood Pressure, Abhinav Kohli Reacts!

Shweta Tiwari has been hospitalised after she was reportedly diagnosed with weakness and low blood pressure. The actress recently appeared in the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was aired this past weekend. Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood were the finalists who competed for the coveted trophy whilst Arjun emerging as the winner.

In a statement, Shweta's team told the media, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” The team assured that Shweta is recovering and would return home soon. Earlier this summer, the actress was in Cape Town, South Africa, where she along with the other contestants filmed for the 11th season of the popular stunt-based reality show.

Meanwhile, Shweta has also been in the news for her personal life with respect to her estranged husband, earlier this year. Abhinav Kohli had accused her of separating him from their son whilst also claiming that Shweta had left their son at an undisclosed location when she was in South Africa. However, the actress had countered his claims and had stated that she informed Abhinav of their son's whereabouts before leaving.

Now, Abhinav has shared a cryptic post after Shweta’s hospitalisation news hit the headlines. He took to his Instagram account to suggest that actors put in a lot of effort to look good on screen and don’t eat properly, which leads to fatigue. He also wished Shweta to get well soon in his post. Take a look!

On the professional front, Shweta who shot to fame with her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, may soon be appearing in Bigg Boss 15. The actress will mentor the new contestants as a 'tribe leader’ alongside Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan.