BB 15: Sahil Shroff On People Trolling Salman For Bashing Pratik: What If It Was Their Sister In That Bathroom

Bigg Boss 15 contestants are making headlines on the internet, all thanks to its super entertaining task. Last week, Pratik Sehajpal broke the latch of a bathroom from outside when Vidhi Pandya was having a shower. His action was criticised by the housemates as well as the netizens. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan too bashed Pratik for the same and even abused him.

Ever since the episode was telecast, Pratik Sehajpal fans started trolling the Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan for abusing the contestant on national television. Amidst all, Sahil Shroff, who got eliminated from the show last week, recently shared his views over the netizens' harsh reaction to Salman Khan.

In an interview with ETimes TV after eviction, model-actor Sahil Shroff said, "We got nominated because of Pratik. He was not even in the nomination. So, do I need to break glasses, walk in on a girl who's changing, do I need to open the latch of a bathroom when a girl is already inside to be in the show, I don't want to be a part of the show. If there are people who are trolling Salman Bhai for it then we know what world we are living in. I've come out and Pratik is a talked-about person and I don't understand why he's not part of any punishment. What big job they have done in Bigg Boss OTT, to get this treatment. Why didn't a person who's the best team player, who helped people with back problems, helped people to meditate, washed dishes without complaining, and continues to maintain a bond with people who are struggling is ousted. It makes no sense."

Sahil Shroff further stated that he feels happy to be out if the game needs such cheap actions to survive in the show. He said, "When I spoke to the makers before joining the show they told me they want different personalities. I am shocked that there are people who are slamming the host for showing Pratik his mistakes. What if it was their sister in that bathroom? If that's the game I need to play to stay inside the Bigg Boss house, I am happy to be out."

Talking about Bigg Boss 15 show, the latest episode had a nomination task, after which six contestants got nominated for the eviction. Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht and Vishal Kotian have been nominated. Umar Riaz and Ieshaan engaged in a verbal spat during the nomination process. Moreover, Vishal Kotian and Afsana Khan too engaged in a war of words. Overall, the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15 are going to be super entertaining for sure!