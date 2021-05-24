Binaiferr Kohli On Three Ongoing Comedy Shows: It’s Rewarding To Be Able To Cheer Our Audience

Over
the
years,
producers
Sanjay
Kohli
and
Binaiferr
Kohli's
brand
of
comedy
have
been
making
people
laugh.
In
difficult
times
like
these,
such
TV
shows
provide
all
the
more
relief.
Kohlis',
who
have
three
successful
comedies
Bhabiji
Ghar
Par
Hain!,
Happu
Ki
Ultan
Paltan
and
Jijaji
Chhat
Parr
Koii
Hai
on
air
currently,
say
it
is
not
easy
to
make
people
laugh.
"Comedy
shows
are
much
more
difficult
than
regular
shows
and
we
have
three
of
them
on
air
at
the
moment.
But
if
you
see
all
the
stories,
characters,
premises
and
even
approach
in
these
shows
are
different.
Yet
all
these
shows
are
family-based
sitcoms
that
everyone
can
watch
together.
It's
very
rewarding
to
be
able
to
cheer
our
audience
with
our
shows
in
times
like
these.
We
have
been
really
working
hard
to
keep
at
it
and
will
continue
to
do
so," says
Binaiferr.