Cezanne Khan Talks About Friction With Shweta Tiwari; Says There Were Times When They Were Not Speaking At All

Cezanne Khan, who became popular for his role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii, has been in the news for personal reasons. The actor had recently introduced to the love of his life and revealed that he is all set to marry this year. But the US-based Pakistani lady had claimed that she was married to him and he cheated on her to get green card in the US. However, the actor had denied all her allegations calling her as an obsessive fan. Cezanne had also said that he stayed away from TV as he was getting reality show offers which he didn't want to do. He also added that he is in talks for a project.

In his latest interview with ETimes TV, Cezanne spoke about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 days. He revealed that he is in touch with some actors and recalled working with Shweta Tiwari. He added that there were times when they were not speaking at all. The actor also spoke about problem with his father.

When asked how he pulled it off every day when he had differences with his co-star Shweta, he said, "True, there was a time when Shweta and I were not speaking at all. It's okay, many actors don't get along. Things happen in life but we being professionals continued doing our job with sincerity."

Cezanne is the son of a famous sitarist, Ustad Rais Khan, when asked how his brother entered the field of music and he didn't, he said, "My parents divorced when I was three. My brother and I were with our mother. My father did not help us financially; he left us penniless. He went off to Pakistan and got married again. We had a very difficult time. There were times when we had no money at all and my mom had to sell off her things to look after my brother and me. She even started renting out our rooms to paying guests. Many couples separate but they are looked after by their father, not so in my case though. Till the age of 21, I didn't have a room of my own. Luckily, my maternal uncles were paying for the flat we stayed in. Not just that, they stood by us also in bearing our education expenses. Thank God, Kasautii Zindagi Kay happened and changed our lives."

Cezanne added that he had started modelling to earn money and had no inclination towards classical music.

