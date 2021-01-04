Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Cezanne Khan Reveals How His Girl ‘Stumped’ Him; To Marry Her This Year

Cezanne Is Dating A Girl From UP For 3 Years

The actor was quoted by BT as saying, "The caption says it all. She is someone special and I am dating her for the past three years. She is from Amroha (UP). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon. We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year."

The Actor Reveals How His Girl Stumped Him

Cezanne revealed that a common friend introduced her to him. He added, "The guy who introduced us was all praise for her culinary skills. Now, I have travelled all around the world and have tasted various cuisines, so I didn't have any expectations. But she stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life."

Cezanne Praises His Girl

Praising his girl, the actor said that she is simple and fun-loving. He added that she isn't like a typical partner and lets him be. He further added that he was single for a long time and it becomes difficult to allow someone else in personal space, but he feels at ease with her.

Why He Stayed Away From TV For So Long?

When asked about why he stayed away from television for so long, he said that back then there was an influx of reality shows, and he was offered Bigg Boss several times, but he didn't do it as he felt that the show is not his cup of tea. He was also offered other shows and wanted to be a part of it, but he couldn't as he was travelling.

The Actor Is In Talks For A Project

He said that he has always been waiting for something nice to come his way and revealed that he is in talks for a project. Although, he feels that he might not get the same attention now, he feels that the face value is still there and for that he gives credit to Kasautii and Ekta Kapoor.