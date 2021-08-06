Dance Deewane 3 Choreographer Paul Marshal Gets Engaged To GF Urvashi Anju; See Engagement Pictures

Famous choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz, who is currently seen in Dance Deewane 3 got engaged to his entrepreneur girlfriend Urvashi Anju in Mumbai. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their close friends and family members. Notably, DD3 judge Dharmesh Yelande was also present at the engagement ceremony.

Paul Marshal recently shared his engagement pictures on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post as, "I believe the journey remains the same,,the destination remains the same. But now it has a beautiful meaning to it with you @urvashianju ❤️ #engagement #emotions #differentfeeling #blessed."

In the above pictures, Paul Marshal and Urvashi Anju are looking amazing together. He is looking dapper in a pink kurta and white pyjama paired with a floral jacket. On the other hand, Urvashi looks beautiful in a light pink designer saree. Paul and Urvashi's wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful moments.

Paul Marshal also received congratulatory messages from his celebrity friends like Karishma Chavan, Ravi Bhatia, Himanshu Parihar, Omkar Shinde, Vaibhav Ghuge, Kruti Mahesh and many others. Interestingly, Dharmesh Yelande too shared the couple's picture on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations both of u."

Let us tell you, Paul and Dharmesh share a great bond of friendship. They were seen paying a tribute to their friendship during the friendship special week on Dance Deewane 3. Coming back to Paul Marshal and Urvashi Anju, their engagement came as a surprise for all their fans. A few days ago, the choreographer had shared a cute selfie with Urvashi and wrote, "Main aur meri item."

Filmibeat congratulates Paul and Urvashi on their engagement!