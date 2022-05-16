Dance Deewane Fame Tushar Kalia Gets Engaged To GF Triveni Barman; See Pictures

Ace choreographer and Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia finally got engaged to his girlfriend Triveni Barman on May 15, 2022. He shared a bunch of pictures from his engagement ceremony on Instagram. The couple first had a traditional puja before exchanging rings. For the ritual, they wore yellow coloured outfits.

Tushar Kalia captioned the post as, "To new beginnings ❤️💍@trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings ❤️🙏#engaged #gratitude."

In the pictures, Triveni looks stunning in a yellow saree while Tushar looks dapper in the same colour kurta. After sharing the pictures in yellow outfits, Tushar Kalia shared a bunch of pictures of him and his fiancée in white coloured outfits. In the post, the duo can be seen flaunting their engagement rings. Moreover, Tushar wore a white indo-western outfit. On the other hand, Triveni looked elegant in a saree.

Interestingly, Tushar Kalia and Triveni Barman's engagement pictures are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their amazing looks and chemistry. Several celebrities have also congratulated them on their engagement. Karan Johar commented, "Badhaiyan!" Choreographer-actor Dharmesh Yelande wrote, "Congratulations brother." Apart from them, celebs like Pulkit Samrat, Sana Saeed and many others have also sent them best wishes.

Talking about Tushar and Triveni's relationship, the couple has been dating each other for quite a long time now. In March 2022, he confirmed his relationship with Triveni. Talking about Tushar's career, he has judged a dance reality show Dance Deewane. He is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. For the unversed, he has also acted in the film Any Body Can Dance.

Filmibeat congratulates Tushar and Triveni on their engagement!