Donal Bisht Rubbishes Reports Of Dating Abhishek Bajaj; Says ‘I’m Single And Not Ready To Marry’

Donal Bisht is one of the most popular TV personalities in India. The actress shares beautiful pictures on social media and is known for her outspoken nature. She has earlier made statements about many social issues in India. Owing to her popularity, she had appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant and managed to win hearts with her honesty in a short journey.

Like professional life, Donal's personal life has also been in the news for various reasons. The actress has often been spotted with actor Abhishek Bajaj. Their pictures have also been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Due to their togetherness, many people think that they are in a relationship with each other.

Amidst all, Donal Bisht recently rubbished the reports of her dating Abhishek Bajaj. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "Not at all. We've been friends for six years. When I entered Mumbai, he was new here. We know each other since then. We are focused on our work; that's our priority. We've come here to work. I'm a workaholic and I'm in love with my work. I'm single and not ready to marry. There's time for that."

Donal further stated that she wants to achieve a lot in her career. She has taken a break from TV and wants to explore opportunities in Bollywood. When asked if she has quit TV, she said that she hasn't quit small screen. She feels that TV is time-consuming, hence she is being very selective of the projects she does.

Donal Bisht is also trying her hand at South films. While speaking about the same, she said, "They make such different content, which Bollywood is not making. We should be thinking of such ideas, as we are the mainstream cinema. (But) Now we are remaking their films." She admitted that she loves Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda from Tollywood.

The actress also sorted out her issues with Shashank Vyas. While speaking about the same, she said, "Shashank and I are friends. He realized his mistake and apologized. So, everything is done and dusted. When you work with people, (a few) creative misunderstandings are bound to happen."

Talking about Donal Bisht, the actress has worked in several TV shows such as Airlines, Kalash- Ek Vishwaas, Ek Deewaana Tha, Laal Ishq, Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and so on.