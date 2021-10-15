Happy Dussehra: Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi And Other South Celebs Pour In Wishes On Social Media

Devotees across Indian are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijay Dashami. Falling on the tenth day of the month of Ashvina, the festival marks the end of Navratri which began on October 7. The day also signifies the victory of good over evil as Lord Rama and Durga had defeated demon kings Ravan and Mahishasura respectively. The day also marks the beginning of Diwali, which is observed 20 days after Dussehra to celebrate Lord Rama's homecoming after staying in exile for 14 years.

This year too, Dussehra is going to be a low-key affair owing to the pandemic situation and restrictions imposed in parts of the country. Well, to cheer their fans on the auspicious day, South celebrities including Allu Arjun, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes.

Take a look

Wishing on the special occasion, Icon Star Allu Arjun tweeted, "Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May this auspicious day bring you love, luck and happiness. #HappyDussehra."

RC 16 Announced, Ram Charan Joins Hands With Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri!

Most Eligible Bachelor Twitter Review: 10 Tweets That Sum Up Audiences Reaction To Akhil Akkineni's Film!

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May this auspicious day bring you love, luck and happiness.#HappyDussehra — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 15, 2021

Wishing best to all the tiny tots who are stepping into the world of alphabets and books on the auspicious day of Dussehra, the superstar wrote, "ഏവർക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ വിജയദശമി ആശംസകൾ. ഇന്ന് ആദ്യാക്ഷരം കുറിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ കുരുന്നുകൾക്കും നന്മയും വിജയവും നിറഞ്ഞ ഭാവിക്കായി എന്റെ പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾ."

Tollywood's Megastar wished fans on the occasion and wrote, "దుష్టశక్తులపై దుర్గామాత పోరాడి సాధించిన విజయానికి చిహ్నమైన దశమి సందర్భంగా అందరికీ విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. తల్లి దుర్గమ్మ ఆశీస్సులతో అందరూ సంతోషంగా ఉండాలి. అంతిమంగా మంచికే గెలుపు అనే స్ఫూర్తితో ముందుకు సాగాలని కోరుకుంటూ.."

Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle to share a simple and sweet wish for his fans.

అందరికీ విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు.

Wishing you all a very #HappyDussehra — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 15, 2021

Sharing an intriguing picture of a film camera, Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Happy Vijayadashami!"

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna shared a special poster of her upcoming film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu on the occasion.