      Dussehra 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Extend Warm Wishes

      Today (October 15) marks the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami. The day marks the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated as Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga destroying the evil demon Mahishahsur. The day is rung by praying for an abundance of strength and positivity to preside over all the negativities and evil. From Ram-Leela at various places to Sindoor-Utsav amongst Bengalis, the day is marked by immense joy and gaiety. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to extend warm wishes to their fans.

      Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share his wish for the occasion. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor shared a montage of Ravan Dahan. Take a look at the same.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan was another celebrity to wish on the festival. She took to her social media handle to share a montage of 'Happy Dussehra' with her fans. Take a look at the same.

      Dream Girl actress Hema Malini took to her social media account to wish her fans. The actress wrote, "Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good over evil. May positive energy always overcome the negative, leading to peace & prosperity everywhere." Take a look at her post.

      Hungama 2 actress Shilpa Shetty also had a delightful wish for the netizens. The actress shared a video on her Twitter handle. She can be seen wearing traditional yellow attire. The actress wishes her fans on the occasions of Dussehra. Furthermore, she wishes Goddess Durga to fulfil everyone's wishes and to shower her blessings on everyone. Take a look at her video.

      Hum Apke Hai Kon actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Many many wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami! Glory to Siyavar Ramchandra. Happy Vijaya Dashami to all." Take a look at the same.

      Apart from this, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also took to their Instagram stories to wish their fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Apart from this actor Sunny Deol not only wished his fans for the festivities of Dussehra but also announced his much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 along with the same. Filmibeat wishes its readers a Happy Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami.

      Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:38 [IST]
