Gaurav Bajaj On Testing Positive For COVID-19: I Knew Something Was Wrong When I Lost Sense Of Smell And Taste

Popular TV actor Gaurav Bajaj has tested positive for COVID 19. The actor is currently in self-isolation in his hometown in Indore. Gaurav opened up about his COVID diagnosis in an interview with TOI and shared that his wife had tested positive for the virus a few days back. He started having symptoms a few days later and decided to get himself tested, and he found that he had tested positive as well.

Gaurav said, “I was brewing my coffee in the kitchen whose smell reaches even the first floor of the house and I couldn’t smell it. Then I ate a slice of cake which felt it was sugarless. Then I then tried smelling camphor and when I couldn’t smell that too, I knew something was wrong.”

The actor then stated that he is relieved to be in Indore right now as it would have been difficult for them to take care of their one-and-a-half-year-old son Vyom in Mumbai as they both have contracted the virus.

He went on to add, "We also started his medications as per doctor's advice since he could be a carrier. Earlier I was the one who hadn’t tested positive so I was taking care of my entire family, but now my brother and father who have tested negative are on their toes to care for everyone.”

For the unversed, Gaurav Bajaj has featured in popular shows like Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai, Piya Rangrezz and Meri Gudiya. He was also recently seen romancing Shama Sikander in the music video 'Hawa Karda.’