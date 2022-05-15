Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time, To Skip Cannes

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account on Saturday to announce that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It must be noted that the 54-year-old had previously tested COVID-19 positive last year in April. He announced he has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival due to his diagnosis.

The actor wrote on Twitter, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

On the professional front, Akshay will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama Prithviraj. The highly anticipated Bollywood biggie is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor will be seen in the role of the legendary warrior. Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and the film also stars Manushi Chhillar as the female lead.

Meanwhile, the 75th Cannes Film Festival is all set to commence on May 16 and actress Deepika Padukone will attend the festival as part of the exclusive eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. Apart from Deepika, many Bollywood actors are expected to be seen attending Cannes 2022.