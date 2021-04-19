Nishant Singh Malkhani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘Kanika Mann Will Look After Me’

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kanika Mann from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega are considered as one of the most adorable on-screen couples on Indian television. Their off-screen friendship and chemistry are also loved by their fans. Amidst all, Nishant Singh Malkhani recently tested positive for COVID-19 and he has isolated himself at home.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant stays alone at his home in Mumbai. However, he is not worried about being alone, as his friend and co-star Kanika Mann will look after him and send good and healthy food. For the unversed, Kanika was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, and just a couple of days ago, she recovered from the same. When she was under home quarantine, Nishant Singh Malkhani took good care of her. And now, looks like it's her time to return the favours.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Nishant Singh Malkhani said, "Fortunately, she has tested negative. I used to send her food, medicines and check on her every day. I was also in touch with her family and updated them about her health. Kanika is my neighbour. I am sure that she will also send me food and she better send me good and healthy food now (laughs!). She will have to look after me because I live alone and currently in isolation. There is no option!"

Notably, Nishant was supposed to travel to Goa for a shoot but tested positive for Coronavirus. "The symptoms were mild. I had a sore throat and experienced weakness. I mistook it for viral fever," he added. The actor is following a healthy diet and taking medication for a speedy recovery. He is having kadha, warm water and milk with turmeric along with Vitamin C supplements and medicines. He is sure that he will recover very soon.

Get well soon Nishant Singh Malkhani!

