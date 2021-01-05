Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse Replaces Saumya Tandon; To Start Shooting Soon!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most-popular sitcoms on television. The show had hit the headlines a few months ago when Saumya Tandon quit the show. Saumya, who played the role of Gori mem aka Anita Bhabhi and was a part of the show for five long years, exited the show citing monotony and a wish to grow as an artiste as reasons. Post her exit, it was said that the makers are looking out for a suitable replacement. As per the latest report, Nehha Pendse has been roped in as Saumya's replacement.

It has to be recalled that earlier too, there were reports that Nehha has been approached for the show, but it was said that she might not do the show as the set is located in Naigaon and Nehha lives in town and it is extremely difficult for her to travel. It was also said that Nehha was the first choice by the makers but since things didn't materialise, they started looking for other actresses.

As per TOI report, the makers approached Nehha again after four months and locked the deal. Apparently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant will start shooting soon.

This is not the first time the actress will be working with Binaifer and Sanjay, as she was seen in their show May I Come In Madam? too, in which she played the much-loved character of Sanjana Hitesh. The show ended in 2017. Nehha was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12.

For the uninitiated, there were also rumours that the makers of BGPH approached ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala. However, the actress clarified by tweeting that she is not in touch with anyone from BGPH team. Binaifer also said that she hasn't spoken to Shefali about it.

