Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain Star Akshita Mudgal On Her Bond With IPZN Cast: I’m In Touch With Them & We Meet Often

Akshita Mudgal, who shot to fame with her role of Ishqi in the Sony TV show, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, is currently seen in the Zee TV show, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, the actress spoke about her bond with IPZN co-stars. Let us tell you, the show was quite famous amongst the youth for its unique concept and star cast. It went off-air in August 2021 and left fans disappointed with its short season.

Coming back to Akshita Mudgal, while speaking about her bond with Ishk Par Zor Nahi co-stars, the actress told the portal, "Yes, of course, I am in touch with them and we meet often but the shoot has started so we don't get to meet enough. I shared about the show and they all loved the promo, they had so much faith in me, they were sure that whatever you will do, will be nice, they said the storyline is beautiful and you and Hitesh are looking nice together, they like the chemistry, they liked it."

Apart from the show, Akshita Mudgal also spoke about the TRP game and the era of OTT. She said, "I think yes, we all know that it is time for OTT and people switch more to it than on television. Our show did work very well as far as online TRP is concerned and we were also in the top 5, but it did not do well in terms of the TRPs, which, to be honest, I don't know either but I am happy that it ended on a nice note and we did not stretch the storyline and I am happy people did not feel like that. It was a story of a few months and a short time period, I am happy. Shows come and they go, it is destiny, and there are a lot of reasons, one of the biggest of them being OTT."

Ahead Of Ishk Par Zor Nahi Last Episode, Fans Demand For Ishk Par Zor Nahi Season 2; See Tweets

EXCLUSIVE! Rajat Verma Spills The Beans On Ishk Par Zor Nahi 2, Says 'I Will Be A Part Of Season 2'

Talking about her new show, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, the show also stars Hitesh Bharadwaj, Richa Bhattacharya, S Ashraf Karim, Himanshu Arora, Sachin Parikh, Jatin Suri and others in key roles. IMSJH is being loved by fans on the OTT platform, ZEE5.