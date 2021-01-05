Kapil Sharma Hints About Good News In His Latest Tweet; Fans Wonder If He's Going To Announce Second Baby

Kapil Sharma piqued fans' curiosity by sharing a cryptic message in his latest tweet, hinting at some good news. He wrote, "Shubh samachar ko English mein kya kehte hain? Kripya batayein (How do you say good news in English? Please tell)." He further wrote that he will share the 'auspicious' news today (January 5, 2021). Kapil tweeted, "Tomorrow i will share a shubh samachar Matlab "auspicious" news🙏."

Many fans began speculating that the comedian-actor might reveal that he is having second baby, especially as Chetan Bhagat's tweet hinted at the same! He tweeted, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!"

Take a look at a few fans' tweets!

Sumit: Yahi na ki aap dusre bacche ke baap bnne wale ho??..wo toh hme pta h.

Small town stuff: Sir I think u r going to have a baby girl 👧 🥳congratulations kapir sir #bigfan.

Satyam Nayak: I think aap baap banne wale ho... Shubh samachar kit oh meine yehi matlab samaj paya hun🙏🙏

Some fans even speculated that Kapil is announcing a new project or trailer of his web series or SunilGrover/Navjot Singh Sidhu could be back! Here are a few more comments on Kapil's tweets!

Shah Vishang: Web series ka Trailer to launch nai kar rahe ho sirjii😁😁😁

Utkarsh Tiwari: Dr. Mashoor gulati wapas aapke show mai aa rahe kya?🤔

Deepak Kumar: Matlab ab aap ke show me audiance allow ho jayenge.

Suhas Bhat K: I wish Mr. Gulati or Mr. Siddu is back to the TKS, atleast once......

