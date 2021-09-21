Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Vivek Dahiya Cheers For Wife Divyanka Tripathi; Calls Her 'Dhaakad Girl'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to come to an end. The show had interesting set of celebrity contestants, each of whom performed extremely well. Divyanka Tripathi is one such contestant, who had impressed not just fans, but also her co-contestants and even host Rohit Shetty right from the beginning, by performing daredevil stunts. She also became the first finalist as she won Ticket To Finale. The top five finalists of this season are Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari. Among the five, it is being said that Divyanka and Arjun have made it to the top 2.

The shooting of the finale is happening today at Film City. The contestants were spotted at the venue to shoot for the finale episode that will be aired this weekend. Just before the finale shoot, Vivek Dahiya shared an adorable post for actress-wife Divyanka and cheered her to win the show.

He praised Divyanka and said that he is proud of her. Vivek also called his wife, 'Dhaakad Girl'. Vivek is also currently busy with his shoot (probably shooting for Pavitra Rishta) and said that although he won't be available, they will celebrate it virtually.

Vivek wrote, "Tum "winning" ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there's nobody I know who's not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. "Darti nahi ye ladki" was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you've had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come."

He further wrote, "Ironic that all this time, we couldn't wait for the finale and now that's it's here, I've had a work call and hence it's going to be an e-celebration. Something that we're pretty used to by now. Proud of you my Dhaakad Girl ❤️ @divyankatripathidahiya *Caption typed mid air*."

