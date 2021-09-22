Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Is Arjun Bijlani? Netizens Congratulate The Naagin Star Ahead Of KKK 11 Finale

@Pooja9512

"#KhatroKeKhiladi11 winner isn't declared based on votes or overall performance and it's decided only based on the last stunt they do! So instead of pointing at channel's face & criticising winner. Check ur fav performance. #ArjunBijlani you are deserving winner @Thearjunbijlani."

@Sarcasticallyf5

"He won the first stunt of #KKK11. He won the last stunt of #kkk11. KKK11 THE ARJUN BIJLANI SHOW. ❤ #ARJUNBIJLANI #KHATRONKEKHILADI11 #KKK11."

@sharad__tweets

"KKK medal winner, performed all types of stunts brilliantly and would definitely have performed the last stunt better. So keep your rubbish point of view to yourself. He won because he did better than the rest. That's it. #KKK11 #ArjunBijlani @Thearjunbijlani."

@Preksha53625211

"Congratulations to #ArjunBijlani on winning the 11th season of khatron ke Khiladi...wish #DivyankaTripathi would have been winner... #KhatronKeKhiladi11."

@335Yash

"Got to know he won a big Congratulation to #ArjunBijlani for winning the KKK11 and must appreciate #DivyankaTripathi she did excellent job and was amazing throughout the show #Fearless."