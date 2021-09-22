Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Is Arjun Bijlani? Netizens Congratulate The Naagin Star Ahead Of KKK 11 Finale
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's grand finale was recently shot in Filmcity, Mumbai. And, after the long wait, viewers finally got the ultimate winner of the celebrity adventure show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. And the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is none other than, Arjun Bijlani.
Yes, you read that right! According to the latest update on social media, Arjun Bijlani has won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi is the first runner up of the show. Apart from Divyanka, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood were also the finalists of the show. Well, the news indeed left the Naagin actor's fans happy as they started congratulating him on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-
@Pooja9512
"#KhatroKeKhiladi11 winner isn't declared based on votes or overall performance and it's decided only based on the last stunt they do! So instead of pointing at channel's face & criticising winner. Check ur fav performance. #ArjunBijlani you are deserving winner @Thearjunbijlani."
@Sarcasticallyf5
"He won the first stunt of #KKK11. He won the last stunt of #kkk11. KKK11 THE ARJUN BIJLANI SHOW. ❤ #ARJUNBIJLANI #KHATRONKEKHILADI11 #KKK11."
@sharad__tweets
"KKK medal winner, performed all types of stunts brilliantly and would definitely have performed the last stunt better. So keep your rubbish point of view to yourself. He won because he did better than the rest. That's it. #KKK11 #ArjunBijlani @Thearjunbijlani."
@Preksha53625211
"Congratulations to #ArjunBijlani on winning the 11th season of khatron ke Khiladi...wish #DivyankaTripathi would have been winner... #KhatronKeKhiladi11."
@335Yash
"Got to know he won a big Congratulation to #ArjunBijlani for winning the KKK11 and must appreciate #DivyankaTripathi she did excellent job and was amazing throughout the show #Fearless."
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale will be telecast on September 25 and 26, 2021 at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.