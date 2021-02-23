Scoop: Did Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Get Married In December 2020?

There may be excellent news for Sidnaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill ) fans. If FilmiBeat sources are to believed, the winner of Colors' show Bigg Boss 13 and his significantly younger rumoured lady-love Shehnaaz Gill (Bigg Boss 13 second runner-up) may have tied the knot in December 2020!

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had met on the reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and soon sparks flew. There has been a lot of buzz among fans who have been speculating about their wedding for a year now. The two remain the favourite couple of Bigg Boss fans as yet.

Our highly placed khabru from the television industry seems to suggest that the very much in-love couple have had a court marriage at the fag end of 2020. The traditional ceremony is yet to happen though.

Although Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have never gone public about their affair, they leave enough hints to suggest something is cooking. Recently, Sid threw a big birthday bash for Sana (another name for Shehnaaz) where he invited her folks as well.

Is this not beyond friendship?

It seems both want to keep their wedding under wraps for the moment, for it might affect their respective careers. The formal wedding ceremony of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill might happen in the coming months, as the world recovers from the pandemic situation.

Shehnaaz Gill has just signed a Punjabi film with star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, a known name in north India's granary state as well as in Bollywood.

Before Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has acted in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors. He is currently shooting for the upcoming Alt Balaji series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

We tried to get in touch with both Sid and Sana's teams for a quote on their wedding but have not got a reply yet from either.

Interestingly, post Bigg Boss 13, Sana took part in the spin-off show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where she searched for a bridegroom, and it was Sid who was helping her choose her Mr Right!

Their sizzling chemistry on Bigg Boss 13 had become the talk of the town, with several makers making a beeline to cast them in their projects. Their joint music videos, Bhula Dunga (singer Darshan Raval) and Shona Shona (singers Tony Kakkar and Neha), have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also appeared on the recently concluded Bigg Boss 14 , with Sidharth as a Toofani Senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz as a special guest.