Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali Shut Trolls Claiming They Abandoned Their Foster Kids: It Pains Us

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a baby girl, Tara Bhanushali on August 21, 2019. The couple had also adopted their househelp's kids- Khushi and Rajveer, a few years ago. Jay and Mahhi have often been targeted by troll, who criticised them for preferring their biological daughter over their foster children. The duo had enough of it and they shut the trolls who accused them of abandoning their foster kids by issuing an open letter.

In a long note on Instagram, Mahhi asked the haters to stop questioning or criticising them as it pains them and hurt their children when they grow up. She revealed that Khushi and Rajveer are an integral part of their lives and they love all three of them (including their biological kid). She also explained why they (househelp and their kids) moved to their hometown to live with their grandparents.

She also mentioned that their foster kids have always been a part of their happiness or special occasions like Diwali or their kids birthday. The love for their foster kids doesn't change and will always grow.

The open letter began with, "A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and its just FAIR. Yes we are parents, FOSTER parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer. When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decision and the first rights belong to her father and mother."

It further read, "So, today to all of you who may question that why aren't you seeing them with us of feel that we have abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision none of us have a right to interfere in."

Mahhi concluded by requesting everyone to maintain peace. She wrote, "We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that's all we want, positivity and Good Karma!"

Read the complete open letter here:

