Pakhi Gets Kidnapped, Will Anupamaa And Vanraj Be Able To Find Her?

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is able to connect with the audience not just because it's the story of a housewife who is not acknowledged by her family, but it focuses on every member of the family and the struggles they go through. And recently, the audience saw that Pakhi leaves her home because she felt her parents don't love her anymore. This did not happen in one day, and the makers have very beautifully shown this build-up in the past few months that made her take the decision.

When Anupamaa went to Pakhi's room with her dinner, she found a hand-written letter by her and she immediately called Vanraj. In the letter Pakhi had mentioned that Anupamaa has got a new daughter in Kinjal, and Vanraj has Kavya now, nobody in the family needs her and that's why she is leaving. Anupamaa and Vanraj quickly leave to find her, while the others also make phone calls and visit their neighbours to find her.

What came as a surprise was Rakhi calling the police commissioner immediately and informing him about it. Not just that, she even asks Baa to calm down and consoles her by saying "Nothing will happen to our daughter." She shared with them that though she failed to be a good mother, she knows how it feels when someone's daughter leaves their house without informing.

Meanwhile, Vanraj breaks down and tells Anupamaa that he is sorry that he couldn't take care of their daughter. Anupamaa tried to calm him down and made him sit at the co-driver's seat. Looking at Vanraj's condition, she decides to drive the car on her own.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa and Vanraj get to hear that there are kidnappers roaming around the city who kidnap teenage girls. The couple is terrified and becomes each other strength and continues to look for Pakhi. Will they be able to find her? To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

