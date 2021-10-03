'Param Sundari' Vidhi Pandya Makes A Sparkling Entry In The 'Bigg Boss' Jungle

The much-awaited and audience's favourite show "Bigg Boss" is back with its fifteenth season with a special jungle theme. The premiere night started with Salman Khan shaking a leg to "Jungle hai aadhi raat hai" and "Swag se swagat". Like every season, the superstar gave a warm welcome to the contestants and the third inmate to join the show was the cute Vidhi Pandya.

Wearing a pink floral lehenga, Vidhi entered the show while dancing to the popular track "Param sundari". She was quite excited to meet Salman and introduced herself as a hardworking lazy girl. She told Salman she likes to work but loves to laze around. She even revealed that she is a good cook and can cook food for any number of people given the vegetables have been chopped. She said that she is like a chef because the magic lies in how you add the spices. This left Salman in splits.

Not just that she even shared how she had the chance to get a pic clicked with Salman when she was 18. But Vidhi complained that the pic was very blurry and asked Salman if she could get a pic with him on the stage. Well, Salman happily obliged and clicked the pic himself.

Later, when it was time to face the "Awesome Mirror", it defined Vidhi as "Aalsi, aarampasand and chulbuli". And as for what animal of the jungle she is, the mirror called her a "panda". Vidhi got excited with the response and revealed that even her friends call her that.

Salman then called the next contestant Simba Nagpal and they both were given a situation which will help them win the survival kit. Unfortunately, they lost it and they were made to take the tough route to enter the "Bigg Boss" house. Though she was scared, Vidhi did a wonderful job and made her way to the main gate of the house where the other inmates welcomed her.

And guess what, when Vidhi went up to the "Vishwa Sundari" tree and tried talking to her, while the other housemates told her that she doesn't talk to everyone, luckily she got a reply. Well, this definitely left her elated and she said that she feels special.

Well, Vidhi is definitely going to keep us entertained with her funny and bubbly antics and we wish her a happy, peaceful and long journey in the "Bigg Boss" house.