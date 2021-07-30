Patiala Babes Fame Ashnoor Kaur Scores 94 Percent In CBSE Class 12 Exam Results, Shares Her Future Plans

Ashnoor Kaur, who got popular with Sony TV's show Patiala Babes, is on cloud nine! The actress has scored 94 percent in CBSC class 12th exams. The actress revealed in a recent interview expressed how she is feeling. Ashnoor mentioned that scoring more than her class 10th marks has made her very happy.

The actress also expressed that she feels nice and that she has accomplished something. She even said taking a break from work has paid off and opened up about her future plans.

An elated Ashnoor told ETimes TV, “It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 per cent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off.”

Speaking about her future plans, the actress added, “I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction.”

On the other hand, the young star has also booked a house. Calling it her dream house, Ashnoor added, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.”