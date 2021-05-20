COVID Positive Aniruddh Dave Is Out Of ICU, Actor Thanks Fans For Prayers And Shares A Picture With Son

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave, who has been battling COVID-19 for the past 22 days, has now shared an update about his health. The actor took to his social media account to inform his fans and followers that he is now out of the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He penned an emotional letter where he thanked everyone who prayed for his speedy recovery.

Anirudh shared that he left the ICU after 14 days and is now feeling a little better outside. He also revealed that he has been continuously on oxygen support and is waiting for the day when he will breathe on his own.

The actor shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his son and wrote in Hindi, “Thank you seems to be a small word. I have been able to feel the love, adulation, blessings and prayers while being on the hospital bed for the last 22 days. I have been on continuous oxygen support but the strength that I got is from you all. I came out of the ICU after 14 days. I am a little better now.

He went on to share that his lung infection is going to take time to heal but he is in no hurry. “85 per cent of my lungs are infected so I will take some time. There is no rush. Now, I want to breathe on my own. Will meet soon. Getting emotional affects my SPO2 level. I just saw it on the monitor. I know everything will be okay. This too shall pass. Day 22, keep praying," he added. Check out the post below:

As soon as he shared the news, many friends and industry colleagues such as Nakuul Mehta, Dalljiet Kaur, Ridhima Tiwari, Rohit Purohit, Sara Khan and Riddhima Pandit commented on Anirudh's post and were happy to see him recover.