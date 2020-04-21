    For Quick Alerts
      Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up About Patiala Babes Abruptly Going Off Air Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, several leading entertainment channels have had to make some tough calls regarding their programming crisis. In the same vein, Sony TV recently announced that it would be abruptly ending three of its ongoing shows including Patiala Babes.

      The sad news sent shock waves amid avid viewers of the show who were pretty vocal about their disappointment on social media. And now, Patiala babes lead star, Ashnoor Kaur has opened up Patiala Babes sudden end and her journey on the show.

      Ashnoor said, “When you are shooting for a show and living a character for almost one and half year, you do get really attached to it. Patiala Babes is a show which was like family for me. It was a heartbreaking moment for me to know that the show is going off-air. But we really can’t do much as this has happened due to COVID-19.”

      She went on to add, “I am going to miss the show a lot. I am emotional and it will take some time to get over it. I would say that Patiala Babes and my character Mini may have ended now, but it is going to live on for forever. And I will always cherish the memories we shared on sets.”

      On being quizzed about the decision’s financial impact, especially on the crew, Ashnoor replied, “Coronavirus has left its impact all over the world economy. Not just the crew or us, but even the channel has been facing a lot of financial problems. I just pray that things are normal soon enough and people find work again.”

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 23:35 [IST]
