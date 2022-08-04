Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away Due To Heart Ailment

Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on August 3 in his hometown Lucknow. The veteran actor was reportedly suffering from a heart ailment. Apparently, the actor had suffered a heart attack earlier and had shifted back to his hometown to recover.

Mithilesh's son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi took to his Facebook account to share the news of the actor's demise. He wrote, "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, You didn't make me your son-in-law but your son. May God rest your soul in peace)."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram stories and shared the unfortunate news and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji."

The veteran actor was very active in Bollywood and was also seen in several television shows. The actor had worked in TV shows like Neeli Chatri Wale and Kayamat. He played a vital role in Patiala Babes.

Mithilesh worked in popular films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mohalla Assi, Krrish, Satya, Bunty Aur Babli, Taal, Ready, Asoka and Fiza. His last film was Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure

Ketki On Husband Rasik Dave's Demise: Life Will Never Be The Same Again, His Absence Will Always Be Felt

He was seen in web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Apparently, Mithilesh had also bagged a web series with Maninee De titled Talli Joddi.